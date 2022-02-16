news, latest-news,

Warrnambool art gallery the F Project were announced as the recipient of Warrnambool Laneway Bar's fundraiser night being held on Friday. The charity event has run since 2013, with $35,000 put back into the community. Previous recipients include Warrnambool and District Food Share, Standing Tall, Let's Talk, the Leila Rose Foundation and Peter's Project. The F Project supports contemporary art practice, the development of local artists through professional development, and the creative exploration of social issues within the south-west community. The F Project committee member and social media manager Harley Manifold said the funding would go towards a glass door entry to the "createry" section of the Timor Street gallery, which cost about $4000. "The rest would go towards revitalising the space - there's so much that we need," he said. The F Project vice president Helen Bunyon said the revitalisation also allowed for a space for young people to showcase their work. IN OTHER NEWS: Laneway Bar proprietor Patrick O'Brien told The Standard The F Project was selected from about 10 nominees this year. He said each year the organisation selected a group that contributed to the community. "This year we decided to focus more on something that was a little more fun," Mr O'Brien said. Mr O'Brien said he saw the fundraising not as a donation but as an investment. "It supports our community who in turn then support us," he said. Mr O'Brien said the F Project was selected because it was community-minded. "It's also in the Warrnambool CBD where we also operate," he said. Performing on the night are Eddy and the Exciters, supported by radio personality Alex Dyson and Lachie Milne on the DJ decks (both playing for free). Cocktail mixing business Cloud Cuckoo Island have also jumped on board. The charity event kicks off at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/6ff721ad-1680-4af2-89c1-1f05dda84e70.jpg/r0_213_4137_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg