Is more one-day cricket the way forward?

DOES the evenness of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association suggest there's a place for more one-dayers? There's still an appetite for two-day cricket, no doubt, but there's no denying the one-day format has played a role in levelling the playing field. Three of the four teams inside the top four - Merrivale, Wesley Yambuk and Dennington - weren't in the finals picture this past season. They've certainly improved across the board but all of which have seen massive growth from young players in 2021-22. Their youngsters are as good as any, but two-day cricket demands players be better for longer which often makes it harder for less-experienced teams to have success. Warrnambool and District Cricket Association reverted to one-day cricket and a standalone Twenty20 competition prior to the season due to a COVID-enforced late start. Cricket Victoria also recommended associations focus on limited overs cricket for 2021-22. In reality, the current season has been nothing short of exhilarating. Not only is the ladder fascinating, the games are quality and hard-fought. Teams are batting for good totals and others chasing them down. We've had ties - Nestles and North Warrnambool Eels in the Reid Oval opener as the example - closely-contested matches and tactical battles. There are also no bad or poor teams. Brierly-Christ Church is on the bottom of the ladder but has arguably two of the best players in the association in Mark and Nathan Murphy on its side. The Bulls made 180 at Dennington on Sunday - a good total - but couldn't get over the line. Allansford-Panmure is second last but won the $15,000-to-the-winner Sungold Twenty20 Cup on Australia Day. Again, they have scores of strong talent in captain Chris Bant, all-rounder Paddy Mahony and veteran seamer Ben Boyd. Their kids - Ethan Boyd and Paddy Hewson - are also among the best in the league. At the end of the day, it comes down to what cricket stakeholders want from the game. A two-day heavy competition will promote technical excellence and teach players the old-fashioned skills which have underpinned the sport for generations. Youngsters will be taught to bowl long spells and place value on their wicket. IN OTHER NEWS: But if generating interest in the sport, making it easier for people to play and perhaps engaging the neutral is the focus, there's an argument that limited overs cricket might be a better option. Regardless of what happens, there's never been a season so open for a team to come from the clouds. Talk is up and teams who previously hadn't had a sniff of finals are up and about. All leagues and sports vie for equalisation to keep interest peaking and perhaps more limited overs cricket is a question worth asking.

