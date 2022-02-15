news, latest-news,

The Warrnambool Men's Shed is looking for fathers, sons and tradesmen to volunteer their time at the new Hyland Street home. The new space is being built alongside the existing shed and is six times the size. Members waited years for funding for the development, which has now slowed due to a lack of available tradesmen. Warrnambool Men's Shed member Phil Pettingill said the region's building boom had made it difficult to finalise the project, which includes a workshop, separate machinery room and recreation area. "Financially we've been tracking really well but now we're faced with trouble getting trades because they're all so busy," he said. He said he hoped a Saturday morning working bee would finally see the conclusion of the long-awaited development. "We're hoping we can get a few people in who can hang doors, do some concreting, a little bit of brick work and plastering." Mr Pettingill said the Men's Shed was a not-for-profit organisation that provided a place for men to feel included and safe, while improving the health and wellbeing of members. He said once complete, the shed would host more school groups as well as fathers and sons. "We want to start targeting those who might not be in a trade but want to help their boys by spending a few hours at the shed together, building a billy cart or a bird box," Mr Pettingill said. He said they were always looking for new members and encouraged the community to attend an information night at the shed on February 23 from 5.30pm. He urged interested tradesman to call 0481 066 613.

