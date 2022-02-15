news, latest-news,

New requirements are coming in for gun owners relating to storage of their weapons. Western region firearms and crime prevention officer Senior Constable Mal Agnew said the changes would impact category A, B, C, D longarms and general category handguns owners. He said that as of August this year there would be various changes to schedule 4 of the Firearms Act 1996. "Current and future firearm owners must, where applicable, make sure their firearm storage complies with these changes," he said. "Many current firearm owners will already have storage which meets the updated standards. This particularly applies if they have a purpose built, commercially manufactured gun safe. "All firearm owners should check their current storage against the new requirements. "They should prepare to replace or upgrade their arrangements before August 30 this year." The current fine for a gun owner failing to comply with storage requirements is 60 penalty units, which equates to almost $11,000. Senior Constable Agnew said he could provide advice about individual circumstances. The new requirements - Senior Constable Agnew said Victorian firearm owners must check their current storage against the new requirements. He said receptacles must be purpose built for firearm storage. "This means they were specifically built to keep firearms in," he said. "The upcoming storage changes also apply to people who are newly licensed or applying for a licence and people who plan to buy or get a firearm." The district firearms officer said the new storage regulations mean that licence holders must not store firearms in receptacles built of hardwood. "In addition, firearms must not be stored in receptacles built of steel that is less than 1.6mm in thickness," he said. The changes will also streamline regulations so placement of firearm storage receptacles for category A or B longarms into line with current requirements for category C, D, and general category handguns. "If any firearm owner has any questions, they can contact the firearms officer at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333," he said. "There are heavy penalties that apply to any firearm owner who does not comply, including hefty fines and the potential seizure and forfeiture of firearms," he said.

