news, latest-news,

There is always value in a close contest, no matter the result. For Warrnambool Gold, a pre-final tune-up could prove critical when it comes time to vie for a pennant premiership. The penultimate round of Western District Playing Area's midweek competition played out on Tuesday, with Warrnambool falling strikingly close to City Diamonds, 56-59 in a top four clash. Skipping his own rink to a 23-19 triumph, Warrnambool's Bernie Crowe said it had been a "good, close contest" all day. Though there wasn't much more he could do from there, watching on with scores levelled 56-all and just one rink in play. With Warrnambool in control of the rink, 23-11, City's minds quickly turned to how to pull enough shots back to win the match. They broke ahead by a shot on each of the next two ends, before forcing Gold into a Hail Mary with their final shot. The play didn't pay off for Warrnambool skip Grant Gibson, though Gold's squad would take stock in the fact a move or two either way could have spelled a different result. "Sometimes you're down and someone else will get those shots and keep you in the game and sometimes it's just the luck of the bowl," Crowe said. Playing at Warrnambool Bowls Club for almost two decades, this season is Crowe's first as a mainstay midweek player, alongside his weekend duties. Enjoying the atmosphere surrounding the team, Crowe said he also sought to bring his own energy to the greens. "You must be positive, everyone is trying their best, no-one is trying to put down a bad bowl," he said. With a game remaining before finals, Crowe made no predictions of what was to come, instead choosing to take it one game at time. "It's the old cliche, but that's what you've got to do, play every bowl," he said. "To have a good close battle (today) before the finals just puts more pressure on now for the finals. "We just need to win next week, then reassess and go from there. Everyone's put in at the right time, and that's what has kept us in the hunt." Meanwhile, Koroit Orange kept a handle on top spot with a 77-42 win over Terang Gold, Port Fairy gave itself every chance to survive relegation with a 61-58 win over City Rubies, as Timboon Maroon outplayed City Sapphires 72-57. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/d2bdd922-288f-4966-b848-74e8840c7c11.jpg/r466_148_4561_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg