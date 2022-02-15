news, latest-news,

UPDATE, noon: The Derrinallum service station operator has vowed to remain open even after losing a fortnight's takings in a smash and grab raid. Yousuf Reza runs the Derrinallum Metro Petroleum service station, which he bought about 15 months ago. The town was rocked when the service station closed without notice in July 2019, with surrounding businesses worried travellers would bypass Derrinallum, but hope was restored when the outlet reopened in August. Early Monday morning the service station was the target of a smash and grab raid which netted thieves up to $10,000 in cash and cigarettes worth up to $5000. Mr Reza said the business was up and running again on Tuesday after police investigators and forensic officers examined the crime scene throughout Monday. "We are open. It was really bad for me," he said. "They arrived at 3.50am and took the cash takings for the fortnight and cigarettes. "Police came and looked at the security camera. It was a white BMW with a South Australian number plate and a Victorian number plate." Mr Reza said he had made a large investment to buy the service station and worked long hours to make the business profitable. "The business is all right, but we have to work hard to make it work," he said. "The community has made us feel very welcome. We have good neighbours. Everyone is really helpful," he said. Mr Reza requested anyone with information about the smash and grab raid, or the white BMW thieves drove, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. At 11.20am: The Metro Petroleum service station at Derrinallum is back up and running on Tuesday after being the target of a smash and grab raid early Monday morning. At 8.45am: Three offenders in a white BMW X5 have made a lightning raid at a Derrinallum service station, stealing cash and cigarettes worth up to $15,000. Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the Metro Petroleum service station at Derrinallum was targeted early Monday morning. "At about 3.45am Monday morning three offenders arrived at the service station in a white BMW sedan, believed to be an X5 model, carrying false number plates," he said. "They were all wearing dark clothing, masks and wearing hoodies. "Two offenders forced entry to the front glass doors, fortunately only causing minimal damage. "The other offender remained outside as a lookout." Detective Senior Constable Ryan said the offenders in the service area went to draws containing cash and cigarettes. Up to $10,000 in cash and cigarettes worth between $3000 and $5000 were removed. "The trio fled in the BMW travelling east towards Geelong on the Hamilton Highway," he said. "Investigators have viewed CCTV footage and forensic officers have processed the crime scene. We are waiting on those results. "Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool CIU." The detective said similar offences have been committed in the past and the western region crime squad based in Geelong, which focuses on cross border offending, would be alerted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/59b9483b-f9ec-4f70-a8a3-efa33c2a3602.jpg/r2_195_3646_2254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg