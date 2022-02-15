news, latest-news,

Three offenders in a white BMW X5 have made a lightning raid at a Derrinallum service station, stealing cash and cigarettes worth up to $15,000. Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the Metro Petroleum service station at Derrinallum was targeted early Monday morning. "At about 3.45am Monday morning three offenders arrived at the service station in a white BMW sedan, believed to be an X5 model, carrying false number plates," he said. "They were all wearing dark clothing, masks and wearing hoodies. "Two offenders forced entry to the front glass doors, fortunately only causing minimal damage. "The other offender remained outside as a lookout." Detective Senior Constable Ryan said the offenders in the service area went to draws containing cash and cigarettes. Up to $10,000 in cash and cigarettes worth between $3000 and $5000 were removed. "The trio fled in the BMW travelling east towards Geelong on the Hamilton Highway," he said. "Investigators have viewed CCTV footage and forensic officers have processed the crime scene. We are waiting on those results. "Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool CIU." The detective said similar offences have been committed in the past and the western region crime squad based in Geelong, which focuses on cross border offending, would be alerted.

