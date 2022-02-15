Police release image of man with distinctive reflective pants
Police detectives are appealing for public assistance following a suspicious fire at a medical clinic in Bannockburn.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a property on Geelong Road about 1am on Sunday, December 19.
The clinic was extensively damaged with the cost estimated at $500,000.
Investigators have released CCTV and an image of a man that may be able to assist with their enquiries.
He is described as wearing a jacket, pants with reflective strips on the legs, boots and carrying a fuel container.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
