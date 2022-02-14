Exciting times: From the course to the cricket pitch

news, latest-news, sport, golf, cricket, warrnambool

It's been a massive couple of days of women's sport in the south-west region. There was another round of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's division played on Sunday as teams battle for spots comes finals time. Monday's opening day of the Marj Robinson Bowl - an annual two-day competition at Warrnambool Golf Club - attracted players from across Victoria. Winners for the team-based competition will be crowned on Tuesday afternoon. The Standard photographer Anthony Brady captured all the action from Allansford-Panmure's clash against Hawkesdale, Nestles' match against Brierly-Christ Church and the golf from the Warrnambool fairways.

