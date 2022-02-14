news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool police officer says a man accused of offering a teenage girl money for intimate videos and then sharing them online is the worst example of a cyber bully he's ever seen. Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart gave evidence in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday during a bail application of a 19-year-old Warrnambool man, who cannot be named for legal reasons. He alleged the man used social media application Snapchat to contact three female victims aged between 12 and 15 and offer up to $500 for intimate videos and photos. The detective said two victims sent more than 30 intimate photos to the man before he threatened to leak them online if they didn't follow his detailed instructions to film further sex acts. He said a third victim sent a sexual video of herself, which the accused uploaded to his own Snapchat account when she failed to follow his instructions. None of the victims received money from the accused. The man was arrested during a search warrant at his home in August last year. During the arrest, he allegedly tried to break his mobile phone and refused to provide his PIN code. The detective said the man laughed several times during a subsequent police interview and he appeared to find the matters "hilarious". He said the teen girls were traumatised and he feared there were more victims police weren't aware of. The detective said the alleged offending was the worst example of cyber bullying he'd seen in his 12-year career as a police officer. Barrister Tim Smurthwaite said the police case was not strong and that investigators were still waiting for further information to be obtained from Snapchat. He said his client, who had an intellectual disability and no criminal history, had already served 80 days in custody on remand and faced considerable court delays. Magistrate Ann McGarvie said she was willing to grant the man bail with a strict condition he not use social media. Other bail conditions include he comply with the Court Integrated Services Program, that he reside with his mother and not contact any witnesses. The man will appear in court again on March 17.

