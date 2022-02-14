news, latest-news,

VETERAN trainer Merv McKenzie has been forced to alter plans for his handy galloper, A Good Yarn, after the eight-year-old was stung by a stingray at Warrnambool's Lady Bay beach last week. McKenzie said A Good Yarn needed veterinary attention following the bite. "A stingray bit him just under the fetlock," the Warrnambool-based trainer said. "A Good Yarn lost a lot of blood. I had the vet around, and I thought he would be all right, but two days later, his leg blew up, so I had to get the vets in again. He's right again now but I was a bit concerned for a day or two about his welfare. There's been a few sightings of stingrays down at the Lady Bay over the last few weeks. I've had to change the program of races I had planned for him. It looks like he may have his next start at Ballarat later in the month." From his 34 starts, A Good Yarn has won six races and been in the minor placegetters stall on eight occasions. Multiple group one winning trainer Roberta MacLeod is only months away from resuming her training career after eight years on the sidelines. MacLeod, who trained the bonny mare Sound Action to win group one features in the 2003 Australian Oaks and the 2004 Ranvet Stakes and Around And Over to 11 victories, said it was great to be granted her training licence again. "I had been mulling over applying for my trainer's licence for a fair while, but now I've got it; I'm really excited," the Colac trainer said. "I've purchased a couple of horses in an online sale and they will be in work soon and I'm hoping they will be ready to race in a couple of months. "I handed in my trainer's licence in 2014. I just wanted a break away from training horses but I've still stayed involved in horses. I competed in the 2017 Mongol Derby, which is the world's longest horse race run over 1000 kilometres across 10 days. It's an incredible race and a wonderful experience to spend between 13 to 14 hours in the saddle each day. I've been over to Mongol four times and really love it. It's a very isolated place but, as I said, I've just loved it. For the last couple of years, I've been teaching young students about handling young horses down at Marcus Oldham College in Geelong." Former top western district jockey Wayne Hokai rode Sound Action to her two group one victories. From her 15 starts, Sound Action won eight races, Just Folk lost no admirers with his seventh placing in the group one Orr Stakes at Caulfield, according to his trainer Josh Julius. The former Warrnambool trainer, who now trains at Bendigo, said Just Folk will have his next start in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington on March 5. "I was very happy with the performance of Just Folk in the Orr," Julius said. "It was a game run. We had hoped to get a run in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Flemington on March 19 but it looks like we'll have to win our way in or gain a wild card to get into the race." Just Folk was one of 78 horses nominated for the All-Star Mile. Warrnambool-trained mare Jazz Star maintained her unbeaten record at Colac, winning a $75,000 benchmark 64 over 1600 metres last Friday. Jazz Star won the same race last year, which sees the lightly-raced six-year-old mare earn a spot in a $250,000 country cup final in town. Trainer Peter Chow said Friday's victory was very satisfying. "Jazz Star's had two starts at Colac for two wins," Chow said. "She can't do any better than that. I wish Colac had more race meetings; I would keep on running her there. There are a lot of horses that don't go well around Colac, but Jazz Star appears to love the track. We targeted Jazz Star at that race. It's great when the plan comes off. She had a couple of minor issues a few weeks ago and we had to back off her work but she's as good as good now. Jazz Star is now eligible for a $250,000 final in a couple of weeks. Last year she ran fourth in the final - I've got my fingers crossed she'll go better this year." Jazz Star has earned more than $150,000 in stakemoney for the popular trainer from 17 starts. Swing King, a stablemate of Jazz Star, is being set for a jumps campaign this year. The four-year-old galloper will run at the flat at Warrnambool this Thursday before taking part in hurdle trials at Cranbourne and Warrnambool. Chow hopes to run Swing King in the maiden hurdle at the first jumps meeting for the 2022 season at Terang in March. Jockey Lachie King pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on American Pioneer at Colac on Friday. The charge related to an incident near the 400-metre mark, it was found King allowed American Power to shift out when not sufficiently clear of Mail. Stewards suspended King for eight meetings. His suspension commences at midnight on February 19 and ends midnight February 25. Before handing down their penalty, stewards took into account King's guilty plea and his record. Fellow jockey Lewis German copped an eight meeting suspension following his ride on Beeston Lad at Werribee on Sunday. German will be on the sidelines from midnight February 14 to midnight February 20. REVOLUTIONARY MISS: impressive two-year-old winner at Caulfield. She hit the line hard at the end of 1100 metres. Think she'll be competitive in tougher races. BURNING POWER: might have been the unlucky runner in a 1400 metre race on Saturday. She made good ground at the end of a 1400 race. She should be hard to beat over 1600 metres next time. SURPRISE BABY: former boom galloper who's had two runs for new stable. Pleasing performance to run fourth in the Carlyon Stakes. He may be not far away from another win. CASCADIAN: nice effort to finish third in the Orr Stakes. He's sure to be improved on the back of that first-up run. Watch for him next time in similar company.

