Warrnambool is in the top 10 Victorian regional cities for solar energy rebate uptake but has fallen behind in proportion of homes fitted with installations. According to latest Solar Victoria data, Warrnambool was amongst just three southern Victorian regional cities to make the list of highest solar rebate demand joining Lara and Traralgon. Mildura tops the list with the most residents claiming their money back on their solar installations. However, for solar penetration rates, which is the percentage of eligible homes fitted with solar, Warrnambool was outside the regional Victoria top 10 at only 14.06 per cent. It was behind Ballarat at 15.83 per cent and Bendigo at 19.18 per cent. Wallan had the highest proportion of eligible homes with solar at 31.83 per cent. Despite this, Warrnambool was on par with many Melbourne suburbs registering a higher penetration than Essendon in Melbourne's inner-north for instance which only sits at 13.5 per cent. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool solar panel installer Alex Pye said the slowing rate of installation may be attributed to rebate and feed-in tariff reductions, and rising cost of materials. "A lot of homes already have solar installed and we have seen an increase in the cost of materials recently," Mr Pye said. "Combining this with rebates dropping annually means at this point in time, solar isn't as affordable as it was this time last year." "I think a lot of people are beginning to explore storage options due to the reduction in the feed in tariff and battery technology advancing rapidly." Victoria's solar photovoltaic (PV) rebate fell from $1850 to $1400 last year, and its small business rebate is expected to fall from $3500 to $1750 once 5000 rebates have been allocated. The state's Essential Services Commission also dropped its minimum feed-in tariff from 10.2 cents per kilowatt hour to 6.7 cents per kilowatt hour last July. Solar Victoria CEO Stan Krpan said it was still great to see one in seven homes in Warrnambool committing to clean energy generation. "Warrnambool locals have enthusiastically embraced solar rebates since the Solar Homes Program began in 2018," he said. "We'd love for Warrnambool's uptake to continue and expand, especially through small businesses." A Warrnambool City Council spokesperson said the city's willingness to "go solar" has been very impressive. "Along with helping to reduce household power bills it is contributing to lowering the city's carbon emissions," they said. "Increasing solar uptake at residential and commercial levels is needed for Warrnambool to meet the carbon neutrality goals outlined in the long-term community plan, Warrnambool 2040." "The short-term W2040 goal is for 25 per cent of residential properties with photovoltaic systems so the community is on track to meet that target."

