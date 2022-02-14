news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man says he has no idea why he intentionally damaged property owned by a police officer and his young family. Tyrone Fellenberg, 26, was allegedly high on methamphetamine when he twice attended the property of a Hamilton police officer over the weekend. Police allege he first attended on Friday and loudly shook a vehicle parked in a car port. He then attended the property on Sunday night and allegedly smashed a rear window of the vehicle with a tree branch. The alleged incidents were captured on CCTV. Mr Fellenberg appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application. He told the court he had no idea why he attended the police officer's home address and damaged his property. Mr Fellenberg said he had no issues with the officer, who he said had helped him in the past. The accused man has a criminal history involving burglaries and other offences. Mr Fellenberg told the court he felt bad about the alleged incident because he now realised there was a wife and kids involved. He said he was remorseful and hoped the victim's young family were OK. A police officer told the court Mr Fellenberg was arrested at the weekend and lodged in the police cells, where he appeared heavily drug affected. He said the man was a known methamphetamine user. He said the accused man was already on bail for an alleged trespassing incident in October last year when he allegedly attended Hamilton's St Mary's Primary School and smashed a glass door in a failed attempt to gain entry. Mr Fellenberg said that if released on bail he would stay inside, behave and pay for the damage caused at the weekend. But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the accused had failed to show compelling reasons why he should be released on custody. He also said he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending. Mr Fellenberg was refused bail and remanded in custody. He will appear in court again next month. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/4c46dbe1-2e9d-4c44-8241-9b595fd6a604.jpg/r0_1399_2993_3090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg