The Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk is back for another year, with the 40th edition of the community event set to be bigger than ever. The event run by the Terang and District Lions Club on Friday February 26 will honour one of the original organisers of the fun run, with John Keane to be recognised for his contribution to the community. Keane will be honoured with the first male and female participants across the finish line to be given the 'John Keane Award'. Event organiser Kerrin McKenzie said it was significant to be able to honour Keane on the 40th anniversary. "He's been a major organiser for 40 years, so we're really happy to be able to honour him," he said. "It's a very significant year for us - it started in 1983 as a way to be more positive after the Ash Wednesday bushfires and bring some positivity to the community." MORE SPORT: The 5.92 kilometre fun run will begin at 6.30pm across from the Noorat pub and will finish at the Terang RSL, with entry $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be plenty of trophies handed out on the night, with first male runner over 50, first female runner over 45, first veteran male (40 to 49), first veteran female (35 to 44), open male and female, under 18 male and female, under 15 male and female and under 13 male and female awards. "It's a little bit different this year because we're doing all of our bookings online," McKenzie said. "That's making it more COVID friendly because no one is exchanging money. "We've got about 110 people booked already, and we're hoping to get around 400 after getting around the 350-mark last year." McKenzie said that the funds raised on the night would go to a variety of community projects "It's still probably the cheapest fun run going around," he said. "It's probably more about participation than making money although the funds do go back to the community through the club. "We give to a whole range of causes and organisations across the country, but this year we're looking at doing some projects for the local hospital." To make a booking head to www.trybooking.com/BXBYD Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

