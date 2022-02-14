news, latest-news,

Expressions of love, both young and old, have found their way to the surface for the annual Valentine's Day celebrations. While romantic lunches, dinner dates and hand-in-hand walks on the beaches are all part of the occasion, flowers are again the most identifiable part of the day. It has been all hands on deck at florists in the south-west as the rush comes to say it with flowers. At Flower Trail in Timor Street, Rachel Gillin and her staff are especially excited about the big day. "Last year was to be our first Valentine's Day but we were locked down at 1pm the day before," Ms Gillin said. "It was really disappointing so it's great to be open this year. "We have been flat out, roses have been very popular."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xwKzLqHHFWmNVGKSCxTRrK/659d50a5-b89f-4adf-8a36-97eb32c56c76.jpg/r0_419_5113_3308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg