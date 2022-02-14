news, latest-news,

JASON Mungean's coaching style isn't rocket science. But sometimes, simple is better. Clearly-defined roles and plans, a flavour of youth which started to flood into the side under predecessors Ben Dobson, Mitch and Tom Bowman and giving experienced players a new lease of life is to thank for the Beavers' success in 2021-22. It's been a fast and fierce turnaround at Walter Oval. The Beavers finished rock bottom this past season and were struggling on the field. Less than 12 months later, the club's division one side could all but seal a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals berth with a victory against Allansford-Panmure on Saturday. A premiership in the association's most even season in living memory is a very real possibility at present. Those writing the Beavers off are kidding themselves. The most recent Wesley-CBC committee can take a serious slice of credit for the fast fix. They identified the need for an experienced mentor in among a large-scale merger with Grassmere Cricket Association outfit Yambuk. fIt was a lot to navigate and with Mungean having a year off after his most recent stint coaching at Brierly-Christ Church, luring him back to the coaching caper was a masterstroke. "I think everyone, particularly the younger blokes, walk a little bit taller when he's out there," Beavers spinner Ben Evans said. "With his experience he's got a level of calmness about him which makes everyone else really calm out there. We always knew what he was going to bring with his batting and bowling because he is an experienced campaigner. "We're just focusing on doing the simple things right and you look at teams like Creek and Woodford, who have been the best teams over the past five years, there's no rocket science to what they do. "They just do the simple things right. It's just simple stuff that he's doing but I can't speak highly enough of how good he's been for us." Mungean's coaching ability is one thing but his ability to perform at the crease has been another. The farmer, based near Timboon, has taken 10 division one wickets and whacked 182 runs from the middle-order at an average of 22.8. While very solid, his wicket return isn't among the best in the league. It has benefit elsewhere. Mungean's economical bowling will always bring teammates into the game. MORE SPORT: Batsmen see Mungean - who is leaking just 2.8 runs an over on average in 2021-22 - come one and see him off. In limited overs cricket, this puts pressure back on the batting team who then need to make up runs elsewhere and inevitably give more chances. The little wins on-field are delivering results, too. Wesley Yambuk hasn't surpassed six wins, its current standing, since 2017-18 when it finished fifth overall. Beavers batter Bevan Stokie, who featured in his 100th club match on Saturday, said the atmosphere at the club was booming. "It's definitely been good, compared the past few years when we haven't really gone that well," he said. "It's been good to win a few games. It's made training more fun, after games a lot more fun at the cricket itself has just been more enjoyable. "Credit to Jase and everyone for what they've done." Evans, a long-term player at the club, said youngster Matt Sinnott was an example of a player executing a clearly cut-out role to perfection. "The thing with him and Norm (Zavier Mungean) is that they're setting a platform for us," he said. "He's probably been one of our most improved players this season." "There's been a lot of games where he's made 13, 14 or 15 but when he's come off the ground, we have an opening partnership of 50 or 60 which makes a huge difference because he's been able to rotate the strike." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

