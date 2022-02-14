news, latest-news,

A speeding driver who blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit while trying to pick up a pizza has lost his vehicle for 30 days. A Colac police spokesman said a 61-year-old Colac man was clocked at 92km/h in a 50km/h zone in Colac's Murray Street on Friday at 8.15pm He said the man, who was on his way to grab a pizza, returned a positive roadside breath test with an evidential reading of .116 - more than twice the legal limit. The motorist's Mazda BT 50 was impounded for 30 days and his licence was immediately suspended. He will will be summonsed to face Colac Magistrates Court at a later date on speeding and drink-driving offences. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/04478b6a-637a-4e15-a58d-36dbef39073d.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg