HAMILTON'S Dane Court is celebrating his new status as a Trevor Podger Memorial champion, leading for the entire 25-lap journey at Simpson on Saturday night. Court defeated previous winners Jamie May and Shaun Walsh. In the 15th running of the Front Row Challenge for Wingless Sprints it was Christopher Temby making the drive from Narre Warren to grab victory. The unique race offers the top points scorer the chance to grab more money if they choose to take the challenge and revert the top six drivers towards the back of the field. Temby would start 14th with multiple Challenge winner Luke Weel next to him for the 25-lap feature and both had to work hard to overcome early race leader Mick Rigby. Temby did just that with 17 laps left. The final 15 laps would see the top six remain how they had been for most of the race with Temby coming home first from Weel, Rigby, Chris Halesworth, Jake Dooley, and Sam Wren. Temby said he was nervous if he should try his luck from back in the pack. "I was really hesitant about taking the challenge to be honest," Temby said. "Having Luke (Weel) and Harry (Ross) around me was a bit daunting. I knew if I just drove the way I had been during the night I'd be OK in the feature." In the speedcars final, the third round of the Southern Speedcar Tour which also doubled as their annual Skip's Race which honours former Victorian driver Braeden Palmer, was won by Nick Parker. IN OTHER NEWS: He revelled at the Simpson venue and showed solid car speed to grab the lead late in the 20-lap A-Main and stormed to victory ahead of Travis Mills, Mitch Whiting and Caleb Mills. In the VSC Unlimited Sedans a field of 13 showed the brute force of eight-cylinder racing and it was John Young winning their 15- lap final from Lennie Bonnici, Peter Cox and Danny Smith filled fourth. The next race meeting at Simpson Speedway will be on March 12 with the Victorian 360 sprintcar title, round two of the sprintcar limited series, junior formula 500 and vintage saloons and rods.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/06a897bf-40df-4cbe-a7f0-827f780212a8.jpg/r5_319_2042_1470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg