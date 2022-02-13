news, latest-news,

Updated, 5pm: The threat from a significant grassfire north of Tahara has been reduced from "watch and act" to "contained". Emergency Services Victoria updated the warning at 4.48pm to say firefighters had brought the blaze under control. Residents can now return home, but they are urged to keep monitoring the situation in case it changes. Nearly 40 vehicles remain on the scene, with the CFA being supported by DELWP, however the aerial support - including six water bombers and a helicopter - that was critical in bringing the blaze under control has left the fire. The grassfire has burnt through 461 hectares so far. Updated, 3.30pm: Emergency Services Victoria has downgraded its warning for a grassfire north of Tahara from "leave immediately" to "watch and act". The grassfire is not yet under control, with more than 30 CFA vehicles and seven DELWP vehicles bolstered by aerial support including six water bombers and one helicopter. The grassfire has burnt through 400 hectares in just a few hours and is only 1km north of Tahara travelling in a south-easterly direction. Firefighters have been able to slow the spread of the fire, but the situation can change at any time and residents are urged to constantly monitor the situation. The watch and act advice states "staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option". "Monitor changes, including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates the situation is changing. "If you are away from home, do not return." CFA media said dangerous fire conditions were expected to continue until Thursday. A further update is expected around 5pm. Updated, 2.10pm: An out of control grassfire is threatening the town of Tahara, west of Hamilton, with emergency services advising residents to leave immediately. The fire is north of Tahara travelling in a south-easterly direction towards the town. The emergency services advice was issued at 1.24pm and updated at 2.04pm. A leave immediately warning was also issued for the towns of Morgiana and Yulecart, to the east of Tahara. Residents are advised that leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous. "When you leave take your pets, medications, mobile phone and charger." "If you are unable to leave, seek shelter indoors: close all exterior doors, windows and vents; turn off cooling systems; you must take shelter before the fire arrives." "Shelter in a room that has two exits, such as a door or window, including one directly to the outside." "If your home catches on fire and the conditions inside become unbearable, you need to get out and go to an area that has already been burnt." Country Fire Authority media said there were more than 20 vehicles on the scene, as well as several aircraft. The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is also assisting with five tankers and two bulldozers to create fire breaks. So far, 50 hectares have been burnt in the fire. Further updates to come later this afternoon. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792293/80a3b7c1-a1ad-4f8e-894d-963874a2e6f8.jpg/r5_130_2477_1527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg