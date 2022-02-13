news, latest-news,

GREATER Western Victoria Rebels will vie to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Geelong Falcons on Saturday after suffering a hefty 59-point defeat to Western Jets. The Jets were too strong, posting 24 scoring shots to the Rebels five at the final siren to run out 10.14 (74) to 2.3 (15) winners at Mars Stadium. South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter was a positive on debut. The Roosters youngster gathered seven touches, two marks and a tackle in her first NAB League game. Wolter told Rebels media post-game the NAB League's under 19s competition was a step up from the futures division. "It's a high-level standard and the game is quicker," she said. "You've got to adapt to bigger bodies and stuff." South Warrnambool teammate Rosie Pickles also grabbed five disposals but laid an impressive five tackles. Hamilton Kangaroos duo Jessica Rentsch (four disposals, four tackles) and Jedah Huf (four touches, four tackles) were also serviceable. The Rebels' Falcons fixture will begin at 12pm on Saturday. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

