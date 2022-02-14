news, latest-news,

A number of lucky passengers took a trip back in time on Saturday as they cruised the rails from Camperdown to Warrnambool aboard the Otway Explorer vintage train on its tour of the south-west. The annual event, run by Steamrail Victoria, took more than 200 passengers on a leisurely one hour trip from Camperdown to Warrnambool, before an hour's break to turn the trains around and complete the return journey. Vintage rail die-hard Eddie White, whose lobbying made the event happen, said the journey couldn't have run more smoothly. "The train ran spot on time, perhaps even a little early. It was absolutely excellent; I couldn't be happier with how it went," Mr White said. The railgoers travelled in style, riding in heritage "E" type carriages dating all the way back to 1906. The red-painted timber carriages gave passengers a sense of antique charm thanks to pressed-tin ceilings and old-school air-conditioning (also known as open windows). "Every single one of those open windows was filled with smiling faces," Mr White said. "It's all about the kids with the heritage rail, seeing their smiles, but there were plenty of adults smiling too." Hauling the vintage was a mid-century diesel locomotive - S313 - its iconic streamlined design complemented by a gleaming retro yellow and navy paint job. While Steamrail Victoria is known for running steam engines - hence the name - Mr White said it was too dangerous in the summer months. "The steam engines are run by fire, so if you throw a spark that's going to be a problem in summer when you're running through fire-prone countryside," he said. It was only the second time the vintage train had made the trip to Warrnambool after an inaugural journey last year, but it is sure to be an annual event in future. "I reckon it's pretty well a permanent thing now. After the popularity of the trip on the weekend, I can't see how it wouldn't happen again," Mr White said. "The support we get from the locals has been amazing, and that's why we do it."

