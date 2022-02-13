Australian Cup a 'serious possibility' for Earlswood

news, latest-news,

BOOKMAKERS slashed the price of Warrnambool trained Earlswood from $13 to $8 for the $1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington on March 12 following his dogged victory in Saturday's $200,000 Carlyon Cup at Caulfield. Earlswood, trained by Maddi Raymond and ridden by Damian Lane, hung on to defeat Callsign Mav by a short head with Spanish Mission a half-a-neck back in third place in Saturday's group two race over 1600 metres. Raymond said various options are open for Earlswood over the next few weeks with the Australian Cup a serious possibility. "I think he's an ideal Australian Cup horse but we've got a few things to weigh up," she said. "We could go to the Blamey Stakes and then we're in the mix for the All-Star Mile but you've go to get the votes to get in. It was a big win by Earlswood and I believe there's a fair bit of improvement to come after that run. The ride by Damian was excellent. It was a perfectly timed ride." The imported stallion was having his first Australian start for Raymond after winning three races overseas. Meanwhile, Victoria's leading trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace keep on churning out the winners on Saturday. The powerful training combination had two winners at Caulfield. They won the $300,000 group 2 Rubiton Stakes with Marine One while stablemate Unanimous was successful in a $130,000 benchmark race. Maher and Eustace also won the group three Triscay Stakes with Snapdancer at Randwick. Maher, who began his training career in Winslow paid credit to his staff for the Caulfield and Randwick wins. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

