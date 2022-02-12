news, latest-news,

IT HASN'T been Port Fairy's season. But that doesn't mean it won't have a say in how the top-four looks and shapes up. The talent-laden Pirates produced a mammoth 209-run innings to lay the foundations for a big victory over Allansford-Panmure on Saturday. The Gators managed just 123 in reply. Pirates skipper Alex Jennings said the batting performance set the tone and generated momentum for the rest of the campaign. "I think it allowed us to set fields which are a bit easier on the bowler instead of having to be a bit more aggressive," he said. "We didn't need to try to bowl them out in order to win because we had enough on the board." Jennings said several contributors - Lachie Green (22), Aaron Williams (21) and George Macdonald (43 from 38) - stood up. "I think (that finisher spot) is a good role for George. He comes in and has a target in his mind," he said. "He's got a job to keep thinking about. Every time he comes in down the order for us, he's doing a good job for us. It might be his spot. "He's self-proclaimed as a finisher so it might be for him. He's been around, has a good technique and knows what he's doing. He's just got to get his confidence up a bit I think." Jennings said spirits were high at Avery's Paddock despite his side's injury-ravaged and up-and-down season. "We're still having fun and enjoying our cricket which is the main thing for us, really," he said.

