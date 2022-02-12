news, latest-news,

SOMETIMES a free hit can do wonders for a team's mindset. Results haven't often fallen Terang's way in 2021-22, but momentum can shift pretty quickly in cricket. The Goats produced an inspired bowling performance to knock over previously undefeated Mortlake on Saturday. The Tyson Hay-skippered side knew its finals hopes were all but shot heading into the clash but set itself a challenge - to show South West Cricket what it's made of. "That was the message at the start of the game," Hay told The Standard. "We wanted to be the first team to knock them over. The boys really had that belief and they got off to a really good start when they were chasing down (our 144). "But Sam Munro and Charlie Scanlon came on and they really turned the game for us. Sam bowled 10 overs straight and Charlie really backed it up." Munro finished with figures of 3-25 while Scanlon chimed in with 3-29 off 9.5. "It was important to bowl tight and restrict their batters. They've been a really good side for five or six years now and we know they bat right down the order," Hay said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We just knew if we put the ball in the right spot the wickets would come to us." Hay said the victory would provide motivation for the rest of the season. "I said to the boys at training that we've got some big games coming up but there's no reason we can't finish with a bang," he said. "We started with (Saturday) but we'll learn a few things from this to take forward with us into next season." He said batting and building partnerships would be a focus at training. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2ae0aebb-2c4e-4b81-8109-18bab698e1bf.jpg/r0_16_2922_1667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg