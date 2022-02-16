news, latest-news,

"I'm ever so grateful to the Red Cross." These are the words of Warrnambool's Bernadette Hurley Bullock who regularly uses the Red Cross Patient Transport Service. The door-to door service helps people attend non-emergency medical appointments if they have no other transport options. Ms Hurley Bullock travels to Melbourne about every six weeks for two days of medical treatment, which isn't available locally. She's been using the service for years and said it helped take some of the pressure off living with a condition that required regular appointments. She's met some lovely volunteer drivers and has enjoyed getting to know them. "It's just what people need," she said. "They're wonderful. Nothing's ever a problem. It's a great service and they work in with you to get you to your destination in time. The drivers are lovely. "I'm in isolation a lot. It's nice to meet the drivers and they chat away. You're having contact with someone new and learn things about Warrnambool and the area, because I haven't always lived here." Warrnambool service convenor and driver Peter Mills said transport was available to patients with no means of transport, living with disabilities or experiencing financial or transport disadvantage. He said clients must be referred by a registered medical practitioner, specialist or transport co-ordinator from the referring agency or hospital. The regional service takes patients to appointments in Portland, Hamilton, Horsham, Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne and towns in between. "We are unique in that there's no other service that I'm aware of that will do those long trips and take you door-to-door," Mr Mills said. The number of drivers has halved since COVID-19 with nine current active drivers. Pre-COVID they had 17 volunteers on the books but not all were active. In 2021, the service travelled more than 40,000 kilometers and carried 103 patients. The numbers haven't differed much to its pre-pandemic figures when volunteers transported 110 people and travelled 40,500kms from February 2018 to February 2019. He said the role was perfect for retirees or people with some time on their hands. "The reality is it suits people who are retired or are part-time, because if you do a Melbourne drive it's a full day, so to fit them around a busy life is hard to do," Mr Mills said. "You need a deep pool of volunteers otherwise it falls back on the two or three people who are willing to pick up things and cover the gaps." He said there was no expectation on drivers level of commitment, with some volunteers doing two or three drives a year and others who drove more regularly. He said drivers went through an induction process and the volunteers did it because they liked helping and meeting different people. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver should contact Red Cross Warrnambool Patient Transport on 0429 353 506 or email warrnamboolpts@redcross.org.au

