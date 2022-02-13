Good things come to those who wait

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Dear valued subscriber, It might be the 'Year of the Tiger' according to the Chinese zodiac, but for long-suffering boat campaigners, 2022 is the year. Warrnambool City Council this week awarded a $1.89 million tender for a new boat ramp to be built at Lady Bay. The tender came way in under the $3.5 million state government allocation, meaning the leftover funds will be used for other upgrades at the breakwater. Just what they are remains to be seen, but could it be more toilets and change facilities or even re-opening the old aquarium site for a different use? The boat ramp, once voted as the worst in the state, should finally shake that tag when the project is completed as early as August. The ramp has been a problem for decades, with vehicles and boats damaged because of wave surges and a slippery ramp, resulting in several cars sinking over the years. But those days should be over, we are told. Boaters will be rapt. They have long complained that millions of tourist dollars have been lost to the city with anglers choosing to launch their boats at Portland or Port Fairy. The new ramp is a step in the right direction to activating the city's key natural asset. Wave surges are unlikely to be solved entirely but planned breakwater upgrades that have also been debated for decades are seemingly on the horizon. With a state election later in the year, the campaign for as much as $10 million will no doubt ramp up. The government this week announced $1 million for dredging Lady Bay for the first time in 10 years, with the funds coming from Better Boating Victoria. It is no secret the bay silts up and about 20 years ago a study predicted a sandbar would emerge and reduce the city's beach. Mariners will tell you the bay needs to be dredged regularly but it's always been a controversial topic, specifically what to do with the sand that is pumped from the bay. Does it get trucked away, does it go back on the beach or does it go in the dunes between Worm Bay and the Pavilion? The previous council had hoped to secure cash for a long-term contract for regular dredging. "It's brilliant news that we'll be able to get started," Warrnambool mayor Richard Ziegeler said. "It's been a long time coming and we've finally got some money to get things going." The government says the dredging works are expected to shape the seabed profile in the harbour to redirect waves away from the boat ramp, improving safety for boaters and making it easier to launch and retrieve vessels. For users, it's a case of all good things come to those who wait. That saying doesn't seem to apply to people looking for rental properties. This week we reported just how many people are couch surfing or living in cars. We also reported that rents have jumped significantly in the past year. We also revealed plans had been lodged for a $10m townhouse project on Warrnambool's Mortlake Road. And below, you can read about work starting soon on Warrnambool's Criterion Hotel redevelopment. New flood modelling for Warrnambool's north has drawn the ire of some residents. Wind farms have been a controversial topic for years in the region and so they are again with Moyne Shire forced to address "serious" allegations it secretly wanted a promotional campaign when it's on the record as not supporting the development of any more in its boundaries unless planning guidelines change. New data this week revealed 11 per cent of Warrnambool's population had contracted COVID-19 in the past couple of months. The pandemic has turned one south-west hamlet into a ghost town, according to locals. Concerns are growing in Portland about the future of its hospital with doctors taking a stance to save the service. Great news, though, in Warrnambool with architects appointed for the $384.2 million redevelopment of the base hospital. Do you know where your dog is? Three people suffered serious injuries after being attacked by dogs in a series of incidents in Moyne Shire, it emerged this week. More CCTV cameras are on the way for Warrnambool with police and the city council discussing locations. Cameras will be installed at Levys Beach in a bid to curb rubbish dumping while talks centre on Lava Street locations as well. Long-time Warrnambool businessman Philip 'Noddy' Russell is about to retire after 43 years in the motorcycle game. We wish him and wife Jenny well. Port Fairy Folk Festival will go ahead next month albeit with reduced crowds. But the excitement is building with John Butler announced as the headline act. Organisers have also revealed the artists of the year. Photographer Morgan Hancock's images, above, of an aurora lighting up the sky were stunning. Check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below. Until next week, Greg Best, Editor, The Standard

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/grbest%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/a70cbc76-dcc4-4511-b42c-fd82203946e3.jpg/r311_0_6817_3676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg