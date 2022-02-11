news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police have released images of a man and his car following a theft from a Warrnambool retail shop last month. Warrnambool police Senior Constable Ashlea Witham said police were investigating a theft of LP gas bottle filling tools from BCF (Boating Camping Fishing) on Raglan Parade on January 1. Police have released images captured at the scene of a male taking items from the outside the store and leaving in a maroon Toyota Camry. Senior Constable Ashlea Witham said police wished to speak to the pictured male. Anyone who recognises the male, the vehicle, or with information regarding the theft, is urged to contact Warrnambool Police on 5560 1333. Alternatively, a report can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential report can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au For urgent police assistance, call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/373f0870-4d68-419e-a2a3-3a008717c9b0.jpg/r0_36_312_212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg