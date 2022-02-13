news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's first pride and diversity mural has been launched at South West TAFE, in what members of the city's LGBTIQA+ community says demonstrates "it's a safe place to be". About 70 people attended the launch of the Warrnambool Pride and Diversity Wings, which have been painted at South West TAFE. The pride and diversity mural depicts two sets of wings in the LGBTIQA+ pride colours, at two separate heights - one for people standing and the other for people with disabilities and children. It was painted by Port Fairy artist James Cody-Davis and was made possible through a Midsumma Inc regional activation grant to help ensure state-wide activation, access and participation in pride celebrations. The grant was auspiced by South West TAFE, which also provided the wall for the mural, which was completed on Thursday. Southwest Victoria Pride, a support, social, advocacy and activism group for LGBTIQA+ residents aged 25-plus, came up with the idea of the wings. IN OTHER NEWS: Group co-administrators Bron Firman and Michelle Jenkins said the wings were a "visible sign of safety" for the LGBTIQA+ community in Warrnambool and beyond. "We are a safe inclusive place to be," Mx Firman said. "That there is a community here, because it can be hard to feel safe if there's no visible signs. "This is the only rainbow pride mural in Warrnambool that I know of. We have looked and it can be hard to take the first step to inclusion and we hope this will encourage others to take the same steps. South West TAFE was very supportive and enthusiastic about the project." She said despite COVID delaying the project, the launch timing couldn't be have been more perfect. "Considering the religious rights bill has just been thrown out and the controversy around LGBTIQ students, I know that got really difficult for some people, so this being at a school is huge. "It was great timing," she said. "We couldn't have timed that better."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/e17d8f6c-e55d-4e97-ab4b-5ef843931692_rotated_270.JPG/r0_2094_4480_4625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg