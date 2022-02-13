news, latest-news,

Emmanuel College has recorded almost 50 COVID-19 cases among students since the start of the school year. Since February 7, the school recorded 40 new cases among students along with three staff members. All are in isolation and set to return to school after seven days. This comes after seven students and two teachers at the school were COVID-19 positive in week one of term one up to February 3. At Brauer College, principal Jane Boyle said she could not divulge the current number of active cases but said they had decreased. In the first week of term the school recorded 26 active cases with 23 students and three teachers. In the first week of term, active COVID-19 cases were also recorded at Allansford and District Primary School, Cobden Technical School, Warrnambool College, Warrnambool East Primary School and St Pius X Primary School. Many COVIDSafe rules remained at schools, including students aged 8 and above being required to wear a mask at school. Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said mask wearing was neither enjoyable nor popular among students. "Many students are fully compliant while others need regular reminders to either place their mask over their nose and mouth or to reinstate their mask," he said. "The majority of students have supplied their own mask and the college is able to assist those students who do not have a mask or have left their mask at home. A no mask-no service rule applies in the college canteen just as it does in numerous local shops." At Brauer College, Ms Boyle said students were required to bring in their own masks. "Our parent community have been very good in ensuring our children have masks," she said. Any masks will do." "Our textiles department made brightly coloured masks last year which were taken up by the students." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

