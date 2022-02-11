news, latest-news,

A naked man acting inappropriately off Hickford Parade in east Warrnambool has prompted police to call for information from the public. Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart, of the sexual offences and child abuse investigation team, said that a man was seen naked about 10am on Friday, January 7. "The same male was again seen acting in an inappropriate manner while people were walking and jogging past him on a path leading to the beach at about 8.30am on Saturday, January 15. "The male is described as being Caucasian in his 40s about 178cms in height, of solid build and short dark hair." Detective Senior Constable Stewart said police were concerned about the man's behaviour. "We also want to hear about any incidents of a similar nature which may not have been reported up until now," he said. "Witnesses tell us there have been incidents between the Warrnambool surf club and The Flume, mainly around the Point Ritchie/Hopkins River mouth area." Anyone who has information regarding the incident are urged to contact Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au

