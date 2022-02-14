news, latest-news,

The owner of a popular Warrnambool nightspot is urging the state government to reopen dance floors following a month-long ban introduced in response to rising COVID cases. Highline Bar and Lounge has been closed to the public for a month after indoor dance floors were again closed at all hospitality and entertainment venues on January 12. The only exception to the rule is indoor dance floors at weddings. The state government reintroduced the familiar restriction after COVID-19 cases continued to rise again last month. The Whalers/Highline manager Alister Porter said it felt "silly" to open the Liebig Street nightclub if staff were forced to tell punters not to dance. He said the nightspot usually saw about 300 people walk through the doors on a busy summer night. "We're definitely keen to reopen upstairs," Mr Porter said. "We assumed dance floors would be open by now, particularly because so many other parties and music events are happening outside, but at this stage we're just waiting around for that go-ahead." The temporary closure of the nightclub also meant postponing a number of gigs, including popular indie five-piece The Rubens. Mr Porter said it was the fifth or sixth time that gig had been postponed. "It's disappointing for sure," he said. "We've also had a few DJS and Steph Strings postponed too." The Rubens will now take the stage on April 7 and 8. Mr Porter said organisers intentionally put the show off by a couple of months to be safe. "We're just hoping it goes through," he said. "We're really looking forward to having the dance floors back open." Fortunately, Mr Porter said staff remained busy with the pub and gaming lounge downstairs.

