Murray Bowes has seen hundreds of art collections pass through his hands. The former director and current Warrnambool Art Gallery curator of collections is retiring after almost 40 years at the gallery. When Mr Bowes finished high school he followed his friends to Deakin University Warrnambool (then Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education), where he majored in sculpture. "As a child, hobby-wise, I enjoyed doing things with my hands," Mr Bowes told The Standard. "I was trying to get a handle on what the arts were so I started hanging around the Warrnambool Art Gallery (WAG)." In 1982, a part-time job came up at WAG, where he started out as a curatorial assistant and "jack-of-all-trades". IN OTHER NEWS: Thirteen years later and Mr Bowes led the gallery as director for about 15 years. Mr Bowes had a long list of highlights from his illustrious career: being one of the first galleries introducing free admission, the establishment of the WAG Foundation in 1998, being involved in a digitisation project and moving to seven days operation. He also cited the addition of the Maar Nation Gallery section in 2018. "That's been really significant because the gallery began in 1886 and the collection and operation was very much flavoured by that colonial legacy, so I've come to realise that there's a bit missing of the story," he said. Mr Bowes has seen advancements in technology. "When I started there was three staff members and we used an electric typewriter that used carbon paper, but now everything is much more immediate, which also brings with it some challenges," he said. Mr Bowes said he enjoyed the creative aspect of playing with other people's artwork. "I like to think of myself as a problem solver," he said. "So when an exhibition arrives, it's pulled out of the truck and we're ready to install it. We're scratching our heads about getting it to fit into the space." Mr Bowes said some of his favourite acquisitions included James Gleeson's 1989 piece Sky Divisions Gathering, works on Hopkins River by Daniel Clarke, and Tower Hill pieces by Eugene Von Guerard. "Acquiring things that are pushing the boundaries is always challenging for both the gallery and the community, but we've got a bit of responsibility to be the leaders there and just step into the unknown and adventurous," he said. In retirement, Mr Bowes had no solid plans but said the timing was right. "I haven't been looking forward much, I've been looking back and reflecting," he said. Mr Bowes said he may go back to creating sculptures or spend time on the family's farm in Glenthompson and, of course, visit the gallery. "And, as others my age do, I'm sure I'll hit the road as a grey nomad, there's a lot of this country I haven't seen - so it's been a bit open-ended, so I'll see what happens," he said. WAG director Vanessa Gerrans said Mr Bowes has dedicated a working lifetime to the gallery. "He has an unrivalled knowledge of the WAG collection and we will miss his passion and expert presence," she said. "Sadly unlike the collection items, he can't stay forever." Mr Bowes' final day at the gallery is next Friday, February 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/b351d704-8b55-4c50-92af-7ca3aea1c9d9.jpg/r0_203_3717_2303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg