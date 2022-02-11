news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Racing Club is "working tirelessly" to recruit staff for this year's May carnival to ensure it has enough employees. Chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said it employed about 250 casual hospitality workers each day of the carnival, which did not include staff employed by catering and security companies contracted to the event. Mr O'Connor said like all hospitality venues, the event wasn't immune to widespread staff shortages experienced across the south-west and Australia wide. "For all hospitality venues at the moment it's a challenge to get staff," Mr O'Connor said. "The team here are working pretty tirelessly on some strategies to engage with as many people as we can, with people who want to work through that period." He said it had started advertising for casual staff to "get ahead of the game" after difficulties finding enough hospitality staff for both the Jericho and Woodford cups late last year. "It was certainly challenging to get the numbers that we were after, as it is for businesses in town and all over Australia," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: He said the extra planning would allow the club to see where its numbers were at in March to "assess any shortcomings or if we're in a healthy position". Mr O'Connor said it was fortunate to have an extensive data base of casual staff. "It's normally done at this time but with the comfort of knowing the numbers are out there. "For us, we're doing it in the COVID environment. We know it is challenging to get casual staff so we're being a bit more vigilant with our processes." He said there was strong interest from punters for this year's event, which marks the 150th anniversary of the Grand Annual with some special events planned. "There's people booking their accommodation and snapping up race day packages and memberships which is great. We encourage people to do that and not leave it to the last minute."

