Burning embers have helped contain a fire that threatened to destroy a large woolshed in the Caramut district. Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said the alarm was raised with emergency services on Wednesday night after a fire was reported in a woolshed on the Caramut-Glenthompson Road. "Initially a call came through to triple zero (000) in relation to the fire in a woolshed at the Yamba sheep station on the Glenthompson Road," he said. "The station manager was there and he was able to put out the blaze, so Country Fire Authority units were called and police did not attend." The investigator said there was an element of fortune in the fire not taking hold. "There was a bit of good luck involved," Detective Senior Constable Wastell said. "There was a polythene water pipe about 1.5 metres under the woolshed floor. Embers from the fire fell onto the pipe. "The pipe burst and sprayed everywhere which helped contain the blaze and it didn't take hold." On Thursday police detectives and a Country Fire Authority investigator attended and inspected the woolshed. "As a result it is believed the cause of the fire is suspicious," Detective Senior Constable Wastell said. "A passerby noticed the fire and notified the station manager about 10.30pm. "The fire was on the shearing shed floor. The cause is currently undetermined, but investigations are continuing. "There was no power source nearby and as a result the cause is currently classed as suspicious." The detective requested anyone who saw a vehicle in the area between Caramut and Glenthompson on Wednesday night to make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. "It's a huge shearing shed with undercover yards but there's been no shearers in the yards since November last year," he said. "There will be a bit of work in replacing a door and the timber floor. The damage is estimated at about $2000. "The outcome could have been far worse."

