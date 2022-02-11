news, latest-news,

BOOM Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu will be entered for a $130,000 benchmark 84 race at Flemington on Saturday, February 19 after being a surprise scratching from Caulfield on February 5. Trainer Lindsey Smith said Tuvalu had a slight temperature which forced him to scratch the lightly raced galloper. "Tuvalu had an elevated temperature on the morning of the race," Smith told The Standard. "We had no option but to scratch him because the vets treated him. It was nothing major. Tuvalu is in top shape now. "We'll put in an entry for Flemington next Saturday. "The race is over 1600 metres which should really suit his style of racing." Tuvalu has won four of his six starts including a devastating win in the Port Fairy Cup in January. In-form galloper In The Boat, who has won his last four starts, lines up with stablemate Garimperio for Smith at Caulfield on Saturday. "In The Boat is in great form," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "It's his first try at 1400 metres after solid performances in races over lesser distances if he can run a strong 1400 metres it'll open a few more doors for him. "I'm not sure if we'll run Garimperio, it'll depend on the track condition. "His best efforts have been when there's been a bit of give in the ground. "We'll make up our mind on Saturday morning if he's to go around." Early betting markets rate In The Boat a $2.15 chance of winning while Garimperio is a $41 hope. Fellow local trainers Maddi Raymond and Tom Dabernig have runners on the nine race program. Raymond saddles up her imported galloper Earlswood in the $200,000 Carlyon Cup while Flying Mascot returns for Dabernig in the $200,000 Bellmaine Stakes. Flying Mascot is one of 78 horses nominated for the $5 million dollar All-Star Mile to be run at Flemington on March 19. The race which is the richest mile race on turf in the world sees public voting for the event close on Sunday.

