Four Warrnambool properties to go under the hammer on Saturday

A four-bedroom home that would be idea as an Airbnb will be auctioned on Saturday. The Skiddaw Crescent home, which will go under the hammer at 10.30am, has expansive views over north Warrnambool and would be perfect for entertaining. Ray White Warrnambool agent Harry Ponting said there had been a lot of interest in the home. "There has been lots of interest from first home buyers and given the proximity to the river and the beach it has also attracted interest from investors for use as short stay accommodation," Mr Ponting said. He said interest from mostly from local buyers, with some inquiries from Melbourne. The home is one of four to be auctioned on Saturday. Others include a three-bedroom home on Balmoral Road, a two-bedroom home in Rogers Avenue and a three-bedroom house in Breton Street. Mr Ponting said interest in Warrnambool properties remained strong. "We have started 2022 with very strong enquiry levels and very strong numbers through our open homes," he said. "There has been lots of talk about the market potentially slowing down in 2022, however we have seen no signs locally just yet."

