JOE Higgins grew up as an out-and-out medium-pacer. So when champion seamer Jason Mungean crossed to Wesley Yambuk in the off-season and it became obvious youngsters would take the next step, he thought his bowling days were all but over. Think again. The talented all-rounder switched to off-spin and hasn't looked back. Higgins' 14 wickets are equal fifth-best in the competition and have had a major bearing on the Beavers' third-place ladder position. "It's been good bowling (off-spin)," Higgins said. "I didn't think I was going to have to bowl at all this year with a few of the younger fellas bowling mediums and that's why I sort of took up off-spin with people away and that. "Bowling off-spin is pretty easy (on the body) so I'll take that any day of the week." It doesn't stop there, either. Higgins is also flying with the bat and has crafted 239 runs at an average of 47.8 to cap a stellar season which has him in conversation for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's cricketer of the year. Higgins said he hadn't changed his technique but was benefiting from improved top-order depth, a "bit of luck" and a heavier roller on the Walter Oval pitch, which made it better-suited to batting. "We haven't been 3-25 when I've come in and I think that's been helpful," he laughed. "We've been able to get off to good starts. The openers - Matt Sinnott and 'Norm' (Zavier Mungean) - have been a super help. You're coming in at 2-70 a lot of the time chasing 140 and it's just not too bad then. "It's better than 3-20 off 15 overs which it probably has been in the past few years." IN OTHER NEWS: The former Deakin University Sharks football coach said he'd relished helping the next generation stake their claim for division one. Walker Owen, Nick Blacker, Archie Bolden and Blake Rouse are among those showing positive signs. "They're all sort of getting a bit older now," Higgins said. "They're just getting bigger and stronger now and naturally a bit older so they've been able to get used to the pace and everything." Higgins, who is currently helping on his family farm near Wickliffe, said 100-gamer Bevan Stokie was reaping the rewards of dedication. "He's been playing in the v, I suppose, and putting pride on his wicket," he said. "He's put in the time in the off-season. He's probably one who puts in a bit too much time, which might be why he did his hammy earlier in the year. "But he's back now and he's doing well and hasn't missed a beat. 100 games at any club is a really good effort and he's driving back from Geelong so he's putting in the effort." Stokie said the milestone had come up quickly. "I had no idea I was even that close," he told The Standard. "I went away for two seasons and then came back. It's great though, I'm pretty proud of getting to 100 games." The game will come against high-flying Russells Creek, which escaped with a win over top-placed Merrivale this past week despite posting just 108.

