Warrnambool police are investigating the theft of a worklight from a Warrnambool Aldi Supermarket. A police spokesman said the $30 item items was stolen from the Lava Street supermarket on October 10 last year. Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident. "We believe the man pictured may be able to assist us with our enquiries," he said.. "If you recognise this man or have information regarding the theft, please contact Constable Michael Mahney at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333. "Alternatively, a report can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or a confidential report can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au" Police are also trying to find the owner of a drone that was located by a member of the public on Monday this week. A police spokesman said evidence of ownership would be required to claim the drone. If the owner is not located in 28 days, Victoria Police will seek to dispose of the property.

