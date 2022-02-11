news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL'S two major basketball sides will start their Big V seasons with away fixtures on Saturday, March 19. The Seahawks and Mermaids will both play Melbourne University before welcoming fans to the Arc for their first home games of the season the following week. MORE BASKETBALL: Youth's enthusiasm lifts team to CBL decider The Seahawks will play Warrandyte Venom in round two with the Mermaids to face Camberwell Dragons. Both fixtures are on Saturday, March 26. Eighteen rounds will form the regular season which will wrap up on July 31. Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said his team would play 22 games across the 18-round season. "The main positive is we have a lot of double-headers with the women at home," he said. "It will be nice to have both teams there of an evening and hopefully we can get a good crowd along and build on the vibe we had last year, even in a stop-start season (which ended prematurely due to COVID-19)." MORE BASKETBALL: Sporting synergy on point for Coasters There has been an alteration in start times for many of the teams' home games. The Mermaids, under the coaching of experienced leader Lee Primmer, will often tip off at 5.30pm and the Seahawks at 7.30pm. Games were 6pm and 8pm in recent seasons. "We've shifted our home games forward a bit to make it a bit more family-friendly," Gynes, a playing coach, said. "It is only half an hour but we can steal a little bit of time, so if that helps us get extra kids and families along to the games that's a positive." The Seahawks and Mermaids have started pre-season training but are yet to finalise their rosters for the Big V season. Both teams will play in the state-wide competition's division one sections. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/48c1cc28-1e5e-4ad1-8580-a36b7dc32b4d.jpg/r0_222_4368_2690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg