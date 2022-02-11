news, latest-news,

ENTHUSIASM is infectious. It's a trait which has propelled Warrnambool Mermaids' youth-led team into the Country Basketball League south-west conference grand final on Saturday in Horsham. Coach Katie O'Keefe - one of the region's most experienced and talented players - believes their cohesion will hold them in good stead against Portland Coasters. RELATED: Grand final-bound team learns from the best "I have really enjoyed it. At the start of the season it was 'yeah I'll help out and coach, no troubles'," she said. "I did not know any of the girls and I still remember going to the first tryout and saying 'Louie (Brown), who is who?' "From then to now, a lot of good friendships and bonds have developed between the team. It's been a team which has been fun. They are a good bunch of kids - each weekend they've laughed, they've smiled and they've been learning." RELATED: Footy to basketball: Synergy on point for Coasters O'Keefe said the players' dedication to training had culminated with immense improvement. "Lee Primmer has them in under 18s for squad and they also do Mermaids' training leading into Big V plus the CBL, so this group of girls are training together consistently two or three times a week," she said. "I am a really proud coach, they're just doing great." O'Keefe, who played in the WNBL, said she was "not doing what they are doing at that age at the Mermaids' level". "To be playing nearly 40 minutes like Mia Mills and Molly McLaren - and they're 14, 15 or 16 - I wasn't even thinking about that," she said. "It is promising to know these girls are as good as they are, as young as they are." O'Keefe expects a tantalising match-up against the Coasters. "I am super excited and I am more excited because I have quite a few friends in the Portland team so it's going to be super competitive but super clean and super fun," she said. "Mainly for us it's about trying to shut Alana Strom down inside and Nicola Handreck, their little point guard." MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/7d8fbe6f-df99-4835-9b9e-fdd62e5d4ab3.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg