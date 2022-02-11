news, latest-news,

SOUTH Warrnambool says adding four new players - two footballers and two netballers - to its ranks is "a good vote in confidence" in its culture. Key forward Jack Dye and defender Trent Williamson will slot into the Roosters' senior football team in 2022. Dye's partner Courtney West and Williamson's partner Maddy Goldsworthy - originally from Mortlake - will join its netball system. Dye played in attack for Bendigo league club Eaglehawk last year while Williamson has played for Ovens and Murray club Wodonga in the past. South Warrnambool football coach Mat Battistello said the club was thrilled to welcome all four to Friendly Societies' Park. "Jack and Courtney appear a perfect fit for us - their age and personality," he told The Standard. "They are the type of people we want around our footy club and the fact they have chosen us is a good vote of confidence for the culture we're creating. "They looked at our club holistically and saw how much effort we put into both (football and netball). "Trent has been studying and working in Melbourne and employment has brought them to Warrnambool. They're the same as Courtney and Jack, and have chosen South as their club. We are rapt." Battistello said the forward line was an area the Roosters wanted to bolster. "Sam Kelly and Shannon Beks - and Shannon moved into the ruck last year for a period of time - had been carrying a fair load," he said. "We had a real focus on trying to attract players for that part of the ground and we've been able to do that. "We think we have got some good players developing in that regard and to have Jack and Dylan (Weir) as key posts to help out the other two, we're really excited to see what sort of chemistry they can create. "Jack is a hybrid forward - mobile and quick." Williamson will "slip into the back line". "He seems level-headed and a good ball user and from training he looks really fit," he said. "He presents himself as a personality we want at our club first and foremost." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/76679c12-c2bd-4cc8-8adc-c8f41cce374f.png/r3_0_1913_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg