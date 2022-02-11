news, latest-news,

A 34-year-old man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday after investigators into wind farm thefts unearthed damning evidence with a bobcat. Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said there have been a series of thefts from wind farms in the Berrybank and Mortlake districts. Specialised batteries and other items had been stolen. "We received information on Thursday about suspected stolen items which may have been connected to a person of interest, who we had identified in the course of our ongoing investigations," he said. "It was suspected that items may have been buried on a property adjacent to the Pitfield-Lismore at Wallinduc, north-east of Lismore." Police sourced a prime mover and bobcat excavator with the aim of digging up an area of interest on the property. Detective Senior Constable Wastell said heavy duty chains used to help erect wind turbines were uncovered in the excavation. "There were a few of those heavy duty chains which are valued at about $2000 each," he said. "It will be alleged they were stolen from a wind farm. "It was noticed that a new dam had been dug on the property and we suspected items had been buried. "A number of large metal brackets, used to pack wind turbine components in shipping, were also located. Each of these weighs tonnes. "It will be alleged those items were also stolen from a wind farm." The total value of the stolen items is believed to be about $5000. A 34-year-old Wallinduc man was arrested by investigators on Thursday, interviewed, changed and remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing. He has been charged with a couple of counts of handling stolen goods, as well as theft, breach intervention orders and possession of about 100 shotgun cartridges. "It was all a bit of an adventure," Detective Senior Constable Wastell said. "There has been a range of items go missing from wind farms in the region and we would request that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.

