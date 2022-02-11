news, latest-news,

Tyrendarra's agriculture show is set to make a comeback tomorrow, marking the first event for the season. Tyrendarra Agricultural Show president Anne Burley said she was really excited to be running the 104th show on Saturday. "I think we are the first show in the district, as well as being the first event in Glenelg running this year," she said. "Like a lot of shows, we've suffered not being able to run during COVID and hopefully this will allow a lot of other shows to start kicking off." Ms Burley said the show, held at the Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve, would see some "very exciting entertainment" this year, including Dan the Magic Man, Wicked Wildlife, performing dogs and vintage tractors, among many other things. She said the family favourite animal nursery would make an appearance, alongside the popular home brew competition, photography, craft work and the rural section. New in 2022 is the Cashmore Park sculpture competition, which will invite sculptures to create from recycled farm or garden materials. All entries are expected to be at the showgrounds for display by 9.30am. Ms Burley said the action will start about 9.30am. "We're really stoked to get it all happening again," she said. "It will be really good to see the locals getting together, the district people coming in and even just being able to go past and down and around the showgrounds and finally see it full of life again." For more information, visit Tyrendarra Agriculture Show.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/ed6ab7d9-ebbe-48c5-b21a-e5c7bd4ee4ff.jpg/r1_23_1017_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg