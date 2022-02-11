news, latest-news,

Police want public help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run at Penshurst. Hamilton police are investigating a vehicle collision which happened at 10.20pm on Thursday, December 23, in Penshurst. A police spokesman said the offending vehicle was travelling East on Cox Street, before failing to give way and colliding with a Silver Nissan Navara utility, travelling North on Martin Street. "The offending vehicle has failed to stop and render assistance or exchange details before taking off at a fast rate of speed East on Bell Street," he said. "The vehicle is described as an older style white single cab utility with a toolbox and possibly carrying a camping tent or something similar. "The vehicle reportedly has very loud exhaust noise. "A possible sighting of the vehicle was reported in the MacArthur area about 20 minutes before the Penshurst incident." Police have released images of a vehicle that may be able to assist with enquiries. "If you recognise this vehicle, please contact Constable Troy Finneran at Hamilton police station (5551 9100) or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/44302ad9-5c3e-4cca-ade7-809b83c3b2b5.jpg/r30_0_334_172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg