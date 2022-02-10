news, latest-news,

Greater responsibility with the new ball has seen Merrivale's Marcus Bunney establish himself as one of the most damaging bowlers of the competition. In his second season as a Tiger, the medium pacer averages 7.5 overs for 2.4 runs a game. But it's the 17 wickets to his name - the most in division one and a far hike up from his haul last year - that raises the question, where has Bunney been? Playing most of his career at the Portland Colts, Bunney later took a season at South Barwon in the Geelong Cricket Association. The 28-year-old said he enjoyed the challenge of testing himself at a higher level of cricket. "That (South) was pretty full on, training wise," he said. "It was good to go from a smaller league in Portland to something a bit bigger and test yourself against guys you didn't know. "That was the thing in Portland, everyone knows everyone. That's the good thing about this league as well, I don't know too many people, only a few." Based in Warrnambool since 2020, Bunney was lured to Merrivale by friends Jeremy Burgess and Mark Jones and hasn't looked back. "Mark sent me a message, and cause we had no footy (that year), I thought it would be good to do as I was new to town as well," he said. Playing his first four club games in division two, Bunney made his way into the ones prior to the 2020/21 Christmas break (where he took 3-24). Taking just two more wickets that year, Bunney credited a greater reward with the ball this season to the assurance of captain-coach Justin Lynch. "It's a bit more consistency, Justin backs Jarrod (Petherick) and I to get the team off to a good start this year," he said. "Because we lost (opener) Sean (Fary) this year, I guess I just took a bit more responsibility to go righto, 'I've got to step up'. "I put a bit more pressure on myself, and taking on the new ball with Jarrod, we've said 'let's have a partnership and work together' and so far it's worked." Celebrating a raft of previous success with the Colts, the latest in the 2018/19 season, Bunney is hopeful more is to come through the Tigers. Following the club's first loss of the season to Russell Creek last round, Bunney believes it would prove a wake up call for the group. "Coming away we were disappointed but it makes us go, 'we've still got things to work on', which is a good thing," he said. "You've got to be on your game all the time, especially in division one. You gotta keep working but I think a good thing has been Justin backing us in to do the job. "This group's pretty good; I think this year in particular we've gelled closely, on the field and even over in the dugout." Facing fellow top-four foe Nestles on Saturday, Bunney is confident he and his teammates can rebound. "They've got some good batsmen, so if we can get on top early, and hold our catches and field well," Bunney said. "If we stick to our plans, it should be a good game." MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/780f46c5-c9e7-4801-a235-a88960db62c9.jpg/r1294_902_4362_2635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg