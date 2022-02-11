news, latest-news,

An action-packed weekend of racing at Lorne awaits dozens of south-west's finest surf sports competitors. Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club will take a team of seven to the Masters Victorian Lifesaving Championships at Lorne on Saturday, with Port Fairy and Port Campbell expected to send surf boat crews to compete. Port Campbell SLSC president Scott McKenzie, who will sweep its masters women's surf boat crew, said the team was excited to continue its strong rivalry built against Port Fairy's own women's crew, which compete in the same age category. Warrnambool's Peter Day, who is contesting several individual and team relay water events at the masters, said the goal was to bring home the gold. "Everyone is hoping to win and get a medal," Day said. "We usually have a bit of success." Day said the championships were one of two major events the group worked towards, including the upcoming Australian titles in April. "We've been training since about October, it's more of a social thing but we've also got something to train for," he said. Lorne's Senior Lifesaving Carnival will follow the Masters on Sunday, with Warrnambool's Jane McMeel keen to compete. "Lorne is a good carnival to have a good hit-out," the 25-year-old said. "It's generally pretty flat so it's probably going to be some long, hard racing." McNeel, who recently returned to competition after a short break, is confident her club will be competitive at the event. "We're strong in the board, but this time we've got a few more people on skis," she said. "It will be good to see if they can match it with the rest of the state. "Hopefully we can build some momentum towards state titles here (in Warrnambool) in March." Port Campbell will also be represented by two under-19 women's surf boat crews, as well as an under-23 men's crew. The club's under-19 men's crew was a late withdrawal. McKenzie said he expected the courses to be challenge, with a wind forecasts of a southeasterly not favourable towards Lorne's protected beach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/3a921cb5-bf2f-4216-834f-fd4c4e95689f.jpg/r0_377_5363_3407_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg