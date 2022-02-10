news, latest-news, sport, cricket, victoria, wdca

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association export Tommy Jackson made a successful return to Victoria's second XI this week following his recovery from a partial ACL tear. The 21-year-old state contracted batter suffered the injury in the field during his last stint with Victoria's second XI against New South Wales metro in November, but returned to Geelong's side in the Victorian Premier competition on January 22 where he has gradually found some time back in the middle. Despite scoring just 17 runs across both innings in the clash against ACT/NSW Country which concluded this week in Albury, it was an unscathed return for the talented batter from the North Warrnambool Eels who will be hoping to build some form in the back half of the season. Jackson got a taste of opening in the second innings, scoring eight from 28 balls with the Victorian side winning the match on Thursday afternoon by 47 runs, with talented Victorian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring a century in both innings. MORE SPORT: North Warrnambool Eels skipper Nick Butters said it was pleasing to see one of the club's born and bred juniors fight his way back from the latest setback. "As a club, and like a lot of others around here, we set our guys to hopefully play at a higher level," he said. "He's worked his butt off to get to where he is, and hopefully he can take the next step again." Butters said he wasn't surprised to see Jackson continue to develop his game and push for state selection. "He's worked really hard, and he hits a lot more balls than anyone else," he said. "He was always a really good junior coming through, he might have played division one at 13, so we're not surprised with where he's at." Nirranda export Brody Couch also took part in the second XI clash, taking 0-27 in the first innings before snaring 1-32 in the second dig, including the key scalp of Blake Nikitaras who was set on 63 and looming as a match-winner.

