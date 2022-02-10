news, latest-news, sport, horse racing, all-star mile, sirileo miss

OWNERS of Warrnambool trained Sirileo Miss have called on people from across the western district to vote for the mare as she attempts to force her way into the field for the $5 million All-Star Mile to be run at Flemington on March 19. Warrnambool Central Rotarian Bill Quinlan, who is among a group of other local rotarians in the ownership of the Symon Wilde trained Sirileo Miss said the All-Star Mile is the only race in Australia where the public will determine the first ten runners for the race. "The Warrnambool Central Rotarians have a 10 per cent share in Sirileo Miss," Quinlan told The Standard. "We're in 14th spot on the leaders board but we need a big push from the locals to get into the final ten runners. Voting is free and is open to everyone. "People have the chance of becoming the owner ambassador of Sirileo Miss for the day and they may also win up to $250,000 if she's successful. We have partnered with Racing Hearts Equine Therapy, Warrnambool Standing Tall and Warrnambool's Leila Rose Foundation to put a substantial donation back into the charities if we're successful." MORE SPORT: Wilde said Sirileo Miss had come back into work a lot stronger and more mature after a successful spring campaign. "We aim to give her one run before the All-Star Mile," he said. "Sirileo Miss has a great bunch of owners involved in her ownership. She's been great for her connections winning five of her ten starts. "It would be a massive thrill if she could get into the final field for the All-Star Mile." Public voting closes on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/3fbad48a-0759-47ab-8ffa-ac8d28827690.jpg/r0_77_2731_1620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg