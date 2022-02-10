news, latest-news,

Police are seeking witnesses or dash camera footage after a man produced what is believed to be an imitation firearm while chasing a woman onto a central Warrnambool street. Detective Senior Constable Ashlea Witham said the incident unfolded in Botanic Road about 11am on Monday last week, January 31. "We are appealing for witnesses after the man chased a woman onto Botanic Road near the Mortlake Road round-about and then produced what is believed to be an imitation firearm," she said. "Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash camera footage is requested to urgently contact the Warrnambool police station as soon as possible." Detective Senior Constable Witham said it was brazen offending, committed mid-morning on a busy Warrnambool street. "Members of the public who witnessed the incident have been left shaken and frightened. Reports we have received are that the incident was quite disturbing," she said. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/673b1088-1871-4810-8dbe-345b9f0a8c02.jpg/r3_0_2111_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg