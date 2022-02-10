news, latest-news,

With Western District Playing Area weekend pennant finals fast approaching, Warrnambool Gold and Dunkeld Blue sit on equal points at the top of the ladder, with Warrnambool ahead on percentage. Mortlake Blue claimed another scalp in division one on Saturday, defeating home team Warrnambool Blue by 30 shots. The City Gold and City Red Friday night clash resulted in a 12-shot win to Red, who is now sitting in fourth position on the ladder. In division two this week, the third and fourth teams, Warrnambool Red and City Blue, meet at City. Timboon Maroon and Port Blue will be striving to boost their points to stay in touch with the four. Last round, in a very close division three encounter, Lawn Gold managed a one-shot win over Koroit Green. This week, top teams, City Green and City Maroon, will play off. Last week, division four side Lawn Green claimed second place on the ladder after its pleasing win at home against City Black. There are only two points separating the fourth and fifth teams, Port Green and Terang Blue. Home team Terang will be hoping to do well against City Black this week to keep its finals chances alive. Top team, Dennington Titans, had a one-shot win over Lawn White in division five last round. Second-placed Dunkeld host Port Black this week, while fifth-placed Lawn Blue, who received a forfeit last round, will be keen to attain maximum points this week against Warrnambool Yellow. Last week, we saw a close match between City Sapphires and Port Gold, who won two rinks, but went down by four shots overall. All three rinks of top-placed Koroit Orange were defeated by City Diamonds, who are currently in third place. In round 14, the match of the round should be between City Diamonds and Warrnambool Gold at the dome. In division two, Dennington Rays and Warrnambool Green scored 65 points each, with the home team receiving seven points, with two winning rinks and the visitors five points. Lawn Blue, five points behind fourth-placed Koroit Purple, will be hoping to keep in touch with the final four and get maximum points from Timboon Gold this week at City. A close match last week in division three saw home team, Timboon Red, go down by three shots to the visiting side Lawn Gold. With City Emeralds and Terang Red looking safe in the top two positions, three teams are very close in their battle for the other two finals' spots - Lawn Red, City Opals and Lawn Gold. Warrnambool Red and City Jade played out a close match in division four, with a one-shot win to the visiting City team. There are only two points separating the fourth and fifth teams, Port Blue and City Onyx. Both will be hoping to pick up points from top teams City Jade and Terang Green this round to remain in finals' contention.

